The J&J COVID-19 vaccine is ineffective against Delta and Lambda variants, according to a new study.

According to a new study, Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine is less effective against the highly contagious Delta and Lambda strains.

Researchers hypothesized that those who received the single-dose J&J COVID-19 vaccine may need an injection of mRNA vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna to increase protection against COVID-19 variations in a pre-print released on bioRxiv Tuesday.

“The message we wanted to send was not that people shouldn’t get the J.&J. vaccine; rather, we hope that in the future, it will be boosted with either another dose of J.&J. or a boost with Pfizer or Moderna,” said Nathaniel Landau, the study’s lead author and virologist at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine.

The latest research backs up previous findings that a single dosage of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has components comparable to those in the J&J vaccine, is only 33% effective against the Delta form.

The pre-print, however, contradicts smaller trials that found the single-dose J&J vaccination to be extremely effective even more than half a year after inoculation against the more contagious B.1.617.2 Delta form.

According to The New York Times, “the coverage of the variations will be better than what many anticipated.” Dr. Dan Barouchm, a virologist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, said in a news release.

The Delta version of COVID-19 is currently the most contagious. According to CNBC, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, stated Tuesday that the variant, which was first detected in India, now accounts for 83 percent of all sequenced COVID-19 cases in the United States.

During a Senate hearing, Walensky stated that low vaccination rates in certain U.S. counties are causing the highly dangerous variety to spread quickly.

Officials at Houston Methodist Hospital in Texas reported the first case of the Lambda variant in the state on Monday. According to ABC News, the variant, which is presently classed as a “variant of interest,” was initially discovered in Peru, where it accounts for 81 percent of all COVID-19 cases sequenced.

The Lambda variant’s transmissibility is unknown, but researchers note that it carries a number of alterations, including one that allows it to resist immunizations more effectively than other strains.

COVID-19 has killed around 4,114,260 people and infected 191,386,140 people over the world. The United States is the world’s worst-affected country in terms of natural disasters. Brief News from Washington Newsday.