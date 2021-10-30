The jealous reaction of a dog to his owner kissing another dog has gone viral.

The envious reaction of an Alaskan Klee Kai after witnessing another dog receiving attention from their owner has gone viral on social media.

Lifewithkleekai submitted a video of the response to TikTok, where it has now received over 19 million views.

The video focuses on two dogs: Copper, a lighter-colored Alaskan Klee Kai, and Skye, a darker-colored Alaskan Klee Kai.

“Kiss your dog on the head and capture their reaction,” reads an on-screen description as the video begins.

In the video, their owner, Yasmin, starts the challenge by kissing Skye on the head, which makes Copper furious.

The irritated and clearly envious dog throws out a series of yelps to express his displeasure.

While Yasmin quickly returns the affection to Copper, the canine’s aloof demeanor thereafter suggests he is still unsatisfied.

A caption accompanying the video said, “He is a drama king.” The video, which can be viewed here, was a source of much entertainment for TikTok users.

@lifewithkleekai

Monkeys, he’s the king of drama. Kevin MacLeod’s Spinning Monkeys “He was like, ‘hey, hey, hey, what about me?'” Irshadjessa recounted. “He was about to throw hands if you didn’t kiss him too!” said 1991 Nissan r32 gtr. Copper was probably shouting “you best not forget about me,” Princess Disiree guessed, while cmbtokki envisioned him saying “I get a kiss too mum.” “You can tell which one requires emotional support and which one would be an emotional support pet,” jaxwritessongs joked.

Yasmin demonstrated what happened when she kissed Skye and Copper in various orders in a follow-up video that has been viewed 6.8 million times. Unsurprisingly, Skye didn’t seem to notice that Copper had gotten their owner’s attention first.

@lifewithkleekai

@teagmcgillivary’s reply At the end, Miss Lady finally lost her cool. Dante9k – Spongebob Though some may scoff at the idea, past research has shown that dogs, like humans, are capable of experiencing feelings such as jealousy.

Researchers at the University of California, San Diego revealed in 2014 that when their owners expressed attention to their pets, the dogs became envious. This is a condensed version of the information.