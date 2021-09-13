The ‘Jagged’ Documentary Explains Alanis Morissette’s Rape Claims.

Alanis Morissette has revealed that she was raped at the age of 15.

In the new HBO documentary Jagged, the Canadian singer-songwriter reveals many episodes of rape when she was a teenager.

The musician, now 47, told filmmakers, “It took me years in counseling to even realize there had been any kind of victimization on my behalf.”

“I would always say I was consenting, and then someone would remind me, ‘Hey, you were 15, you weren’t consenting at 15,’” she says.

In Canada, the legal age of consent is 16.

“Now I’m like, ‘Oh yes, they’re all pedophiles,’” Morissette continued. It’s all legalized rape.’ The Washington Post was the first to report on her comments in the documentary.

The singer did not name any of the alleged raptors, but she did say that when she previously told people about her ordeal, few listened.

Morissette admitted, “I did warn a few individuals and it kind of fell on deaf ears.” “Normally, it would be a stand-up, walk-out-of-the-room situation.”

“You know, a lot of people wonder, ‘Why did that woman wait 30 years?’” she continues in the documentary. I’m like, “F*** off.” They don’t have the patience to wait 30 years. No one was paying attention, or their livelihood or family were at jeopardy.

“What’s up with the whole ‘why do women wait’ thing? Women are impatient. Our society is deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly

The film is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Monday, directed by Alison Klayman.

The film Jagged, which is based on Morissette’s groundbreaking 1995 album Jagged Little Pill, will focus on the singer’s life and career.

The singer’s rape allegations come a year after she spoke about her addiction and reliance on therapy.

In a July 2020 interview with The Guardian, she remarked, “I don’t think I’d still be here if I hadn’t had a whole staff of therapists throughout my life.”

Morissette remarked of her celebrity following the release of Jagged Little Pill, “I couldn’t even leave my hotel room.”

“If I passed past the window and my shadow fell on the drapes, people outside would shout because they had seen movement.”

She also revealed that when she wasn’t in the room, admirers went through it. “They’d remove my underwear,” says the narrator. They’d be able to see it was hidden under my pillow. She described it as invasive.

It’s all about being. This is a condensed version of the information.