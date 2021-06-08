The islands of Spain and Greece may be included to the travel green list.

Popular vacation islands are expected to be added to the government’s travel green list on Thursday, according to reports.

Experts anticipate that the Spanish and Greek islands, as well as Malta, may be granted green status.

As a result, visitors from the United Kingdom will no longer be needed to quarantine upon their return.

Based on high testing rates and fewer reported instances, Malta, Finland, and Slovakia are relatively safe bets.

A handful of summer hotspots will be added to the green tier, according to Robert Boyle, former head of strategy at British Airways’ parent company IAG.

“It still appears quite plausible that, while Spain and Greece will not make the green list, many of their islands will, thanks to lower case numbers and greater vaccination rates than on the mainland,” he wrote in a blog post.

“Malta, Finland, and Slovakia are rather safe choices, based on high testing rates and minimal reported cases,” Mr Boyle continued.

According to Paul Charles, CEO of travel consultancy The PC Agency, a number of popular vacation spots “deserve” to be shifted to the low-risk class.

The Greek islands of Zante, Rhodes, and Kos, as well as Grenada and Antigua in the Caribbean, as well as Malta and Finland, are expected to be included to the green list.

He said he would be “surprised” if the Balearic Islands, which include Ibiza, Majorca, and Menorca, were added to the list on Thursday.

He told the PA news agency, “They’re tremendously popular, and I’m not sure the Government is ready to encourage so much travel at the present.”

Portugal is presently the only viable big tourism destination on the green list, although reports suggest it may be lowered to amber.

The government has warned citizens to stay away from amber and red countries unless it is absolutely necessary.

Travelers returning from the amber list, which includes major tourist destinations like Spain, France, Italy, and Greece, must quarantine for 10 days at home and perform two post-arrival tests.

On Thursday, the red list is projected to grow by several items.

