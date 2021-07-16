The invasive Asian Tiger Mosquito has been spotted in Michigan once more, according to officials.

The Aedes albopictus mosquito, sometimes known as the Asian tiger mosquito, has been found in Wayne County, according to Michigan health officials. It’s the state’s fourth occurrence of the species.

The first known incidence of the Asian tiger mosquito in Michigan was discovered in 2021 by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the Wayne County Health Department. According to an official notification made Wednesday, the invasive species was initially discovered in Michigan in 2017 and was identified again in 2018 and 2020.

According to the MDHHS, the species prefers tropical to moderate regions, and Michigan winters are typically “too harsh” for them to survive. Warming temperatures, on the other hand, have allowed the species to spread further north. The Aedes albopictus can also survive in a wider range of temperatures and at lower temperatures than the Aedes aegypti, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The species is already deemed established in states including Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois, according to the MDHHS.

The MDHHS stated that “mosquitoes will occasionally travel in commercial products imported from states where they are currently established.” “This is most likely how mosquitoes in Wayne County have appeared in recent years.”

Aedes albopictus has been detected in Albania, France, Germany, Lebanon, Israel, and Switzerland, owing to the movement of products such as tires and “lucky bamboo” around the world.

Mosquito-Borne Diseases Pose a Risk

Aedes albopictus mosquitos are “unusually aggressive” day biters.

Their eggs are also drought resistant, which is why they may live in metropolitan areas. Dengue fever, chikungunya, and Zika are among the diseases that the species can transmit to humans.

According to the news release, “Although we have not had any illnesses associated with these species of mosquitoes in Michigan, it is important to take precautions because other mosquitoes can spread viruses like West Nile virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis to people,” MDHHS Emerging & Zoonotic Infectious Diseases manager Dr. Mary Grace Stobierski said.

“Recent heavy rains and flooding have resulted in an overall increase in mosquito activity across the state, so we ask Michigan residents to take precautions including applying an EPA-registered insect repellent when outdoors.”

As a result, people of the state are being encouraged to eliminate standing water where mosquito eggs might hatch, wear long-sleeved clothing and long pants to avoid bites, and make sure their yards are mosquito-free.