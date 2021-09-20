The interview between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is nominated for an Emmy, but ‘The Crown’ wins.

The Crown topped the drama category, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah Winfrey interview did not win an Emmy.

When the Netflix series and its performers won 11 prizes at Sunday night’s gala, royal fiction triumphed over royal actuality.

Meanwhile, Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special was nominated for “Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special” at the Emmy Awards.

The awards could provide Meghan with a symbolic triumph against the monarchy she left behind, given Meghan previously worked in the television business as an actor on Suits.

The event, however, was overshadowed by Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy, a cuisine travel show.

The Crown took up the award for best drama, as well as accolades for direction, casting, and single-camera picture editing.

Outstanding actor and actress in a drama series went to Josh O’Connor (Prince Charles) and Olivia Colman (Queen Elizabeth II).

Outstanding supporting actor and actress in a drama series went to Tobias Menzies (Prince Philip) and Gillian Anderson (Margaret Thatcher).

Claire Foy (Queen Elizabeth II) won the prize for best guest actress in a drama series for her performance in previous seasons.

It comes after Harry and Meghan were named to Time’s list of the world’s most influential people for 2021 and shot their first joint magazine cover.

Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) battled bulimia while living alone at Kensington Palace while Prince Charles had an affair with Camilla, now the Duchess of Cornwall, according to The Crown.

Among the amazing recreations was a rendition of a real-life dance routine performed by the princess for Prince Charles’ birthday to Billy Joel’s Uptown Girl.

Other memorable scenes were Corrin’s Diana rollerblading through Kensington Palace, Charles in a rage, and the princess finding a secret bracelet her husband planned to present to his mistress.

The necklaces had “G” and “F” pendants, which stood for their secret nicknames for each other, Fred and Gladys.

The show’s sweeping success at the awards may be unsettling for the next-in-line to the throne, who saw a decline in popularity after season 4 was released on Netflix in November.

According to a YouGov poll, the proportion of adults in the United Kingdom who believe he would make a suitable king fell from 38 percent in June 2020 to 32 percent in December, a month after the broadcast.

