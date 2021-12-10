The internet was outraged when a worker said his boss scolded him for wearing too-tight pants and told him to “get a bigger size.”

According to a prior survey, approximately three out of every four cases of workplace sexual harassment go unreported. Fear of retaliation or the fact that the problem will go unresolved are two explanations. A Reddit member known as “TransparentVoices” posted to the topic “True Off My Chest” to inquire if he’s in the wrong for being insulted by an awkward chat regarding his pants at work.

“I go to work in regular pants. Our clothing code is business casual, and I’ve had a renowned tailor size me. All of my pants and chinos are from regular Macy’s brands and are a regular/relaxed fit “In the viral thread, he wrote.

“My employer, on the other hand, brought me into her office yesterday and told me that I could no longer wear the pants I regularly wear to work and that I would have to wear something ‘less revealing.’ My ‘bulge’ appears to be unsuitable for the workplace. My penis is of average size. I measured it to make sure I wasn’t going insane, and I’m quite close to the national norm.” Women at his workplace, he continued, “dress significantly more suggestive clothing than my damn slacks.” He then inquired as to what he should wear instead, to which his boss said, ‘simply go buy something looser or acquire a bigger size.'” The thread, which has 27,500 upvotes, has received over 5,000 comments.

“I’d be concerned if someone paid enough attention to my crotch to detect that,” bricameasromans stated.

“Send an email to HR, your boss, and her supervisor and ask for a mediator for your further discussion with your boss regarding the size of your penis in your work pants as you don’t feel comfortable addressing it privately with her,” Shh-NotUntilMyCoffee concurred.

Another person suggested sending an email to get everything in writing: I just sent the following email to your boss: “‘Hello, boss. I’m just following up on our meeting the other day. You want me to buy looser-fitting clothes because you think my ‘bulge’ is too evident in my existing attire? Regards, ‘TransparentVoices,’ says the company “said thomooo

“At this point, it constitutes workplace harassment, according to a former HR manager here. Improperly handling a personal matter of senior management without the involvement of another person, etc. This is a condensed version of the information.