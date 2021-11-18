The Internet Takes a Swing Gender Roles Are Played By A Man Who ‘Can’t Run The House’ Like His Wife.

A man sought advice from the internet at large on Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole (AITA)” topic. The man known as @Ashamed To Say_ revealed in the now-viral message that he retired and his wife returned to work.

“This has created an awkward situation because I have no experience performing housework (we married and moved in together when we were 18, and prior to that I lived with my mother),” he added. “As a result, until lately, I had never had to raise a finger at home.” “For 47 years, my wife packed my lunch and kissed me goodbye,” he added. She was taken aback when I told her I wouldn’t be doing the same. She’s had to teach me how to cook because I’ve never done it before (in fact, I’ve never done it at all), and now the only thing I can do properly is clean. As a result, that isn’t an issue. But everything else she used to be able to do, I’m simply not capable of. She hasn’t been very understanding… I think we should share up the chores.” They fought, he added, because his wife believes he can’t accomplish what she did “for nearly 50 years.” He then explained that he “was not expected to help in any manner before this,” when a slew of commentators shared their concerns. “To everyone who says she worked full-time and did everything: She was a SAHM/SAHW for the vast period of our 50-year marriage and 55-year relationship,” he continued. In that period, I’d say she worked (outside the home) for roughly 7 years.” “All of a sudden she expects me to strive to play housewife,” the poster concluded his lengthy account. “It’s not as easy as she made it look,” he said throughout. Women used to be expected to stay at home, but that is no longer the case. Men have embraced the stay-at-home role in greater numbers than ever before. Despite this, Gallup found that 66 percent of adults in the United States prefer to work. Women make up roughly 56% of the population, while men make up 75%.

The article touched a nerve. Many people spoke up to criticize society’s gender conventions.

