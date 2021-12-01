The Internet Supports the Couple Keeping the wedding a secret from family and only inviting close friends.

Weddings are events that are usually celebrated with close friends and family.

One soon-to-be-married couple, on the other hand, has taken the unprecedented step of banning family members from their approaching wedding. Though this may appear contentious to some, it is a move that has received widespread support online.

A woman revealed how she and her boyfriend are planning a “very tiny, cosy wedding next year” in a Mumsnet article.

She wrote, “We want as little fuss, pomp and ceremony, and stress as possible.” “We also don’t have a lot of spare cash to throw a huge, elaborate party.” After considering marrying in front of two random witnesses, the happy couple eventually settled on a plan that would see them celebrate their happy union with “a handful of close friends” but no family.

“We couldn’t do it with relatives since I have a large family and a modest wedding would be impossible,” she explained.

When she told a close friend about the plans and how they planned to keep it a secret, the friend was taken aback by the concept of excluding family and told her she thought it was “sad” that they wouldn’t be able to attend.

It’s a turn of events that has the bride-to-be wondering if she’s making the right decision by excluding her family.

Despite this, the concept has received a lot of support on the internet.

LivingNextDoorToNorma wrote, "I think you, and everyone else, should have the wedding they want." "Any of my siblings undertaking it without me there would have my full support." "Do it!!!" exclaimed AuntMarys. We did something similar. "No one kicked off, and if they had, they would have been ignored," ImInStealthMode concurred, adding, "You should have exactly the wedding you desire." "The amount of money some individuals spend on their wedding, and the amount of time and money they want their guests to spend on their wedding is very nasty," PinkSyCo said. "I think your manner is much nicer, and you should do whatever makes you happy," they continued. And if other people object, it means they don't care about your happiness and weren't worth inviting in the first place." "For many people, their friends are closer and more significant," TedMullins noted.