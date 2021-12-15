The Internet Supports Tenants’ Retaliation Against Landlord Over $400 Fine For Non-Existing Dog

After telling the story of how they fought back against a landlord who tried to charge them $400 for breaking their lease by keeping a dog, a vicious couple has been commended.

The only difficulty was that they’d never had one before.

A woman explained how she and her husband started renting a house as they tried to buy their own in a post on Reddit’s “MaliciousCompliance” section.

She added the landlord “seemed so wonderful” at the time, and they felt they were in a “fantastic situation.” They gave notice on the rental after locating a house to buy, emailing their landlord their information along with the keys to the property.

They only learned he had stolen $400 out when they received their money back two months later. “To say the least, we were astonished,” she wrote.

The problem centered on the status of an outdoor carpet, which she claimed was in a “gross” state when they arrived because it was exposed to the elements.

“He was taking out the $400 because we had broken the contract by keeping a dog, and his proof was the state of the carpet,” the landlord said in a letter.

Obviously, the couple who “did not have a dog” and had put up with the “gross” carpet for numerous years were irritated by this.

When they tried to explain this to the landlord, he “wasn’t having it” and refused to respond to their attempts to reach him.

It’s a sad scenario that, unfortunately, many people who have dealt with problematic landlords before will be familiar with. According to a study conducted by Porch.com, 11% of tenants reported their landlords did not properly maintain their property.

However, the study found that 23.8 percent of tenants believe their landlords unfairly withheld a portion of their security deposit, while 24 percent of property owners asked in the same study admitted to doing just that.

The couple dealing with this specific landlord appeared to be heading in the same route until they decided to fight back. This is what the woman says. This is a condensed version of the information.