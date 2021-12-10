The internet supports Mom’s refusal to cook and clean for her in-laws during the holidays.

A woman posted on Mumsnet that she doesn’t want to cook for her in-laws this Christmas and would rather stay at home with her baby, and the internet reacted positively.

“For the past three years I’ve gone to my in-laws for Christmas and I’m always the one cooking,” she began a post on the discussion-based site on December 7 under the account name Blueberrybabe.

According to a poll conducted by the Office for National Statistics in the United Kingdom, women spend an average of 63.82 minutes a day cooking, compared to 36.13 minutes for men. As a result, it’s likely that women are in charge of the majority of holiday feasts.

The woman went on to say that, while her spouse assists, she does the most of the cooking and cleaning, as well as purchasing and preparing all of the meals.

“Christmas is an extremely stressful day for me every year.” “I feel like a chef and a maid as everyone sits down and says they’re hungry and waiting for their food,” she wrote.

The mother went on to say that she was exhausted last year and that supper was late because she had to stop to breastfeed her kid.

As a result, she has informed her spouse that she would “not be attending this year.”

“My girlfriend believes I’m joking because it’s only one day and shouldn’t be a problem.” She typed, “But I don’t see why we have to be the only ones doing anything.”

“Staying at home with my baby and cooking a meal for just me and my baby, and spending the day watching movies and relaxing seems better,” the Mumsnet user continued. What is everyone’s opinion? Should I go anyway, or should I stay at home?” The article has gotten a lot of attention on the parenting site, with over 170 responses, many of which are in support of the woman’s wishes.

SunshineLane, an account holder, wrote: “Your concept seems wonderful! When you prioritize yourself, life becomes a lot less hectic.” “Definitely don’t go!” said another person, Chrysanthemum5. I can’t believe they let you do all of that while you were pregnant! If it’s only for one day, your husband can take care of everything himself. This is a condensed version of the information.