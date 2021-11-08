The internet supports a woman’s vengeance against a boyfriend who did chores badly on purpose.

A lady who retaliated against her boyfriend after he began purposefully doing poor chores has been praised for her “brilliant” solution.

The division of household tasks is a cause of contention and anguish for couples and families all over the world.

While studies imply that men perform more housework today than they did 50 years ago, a 2019 study by University College London found that women spend around 16 hours per week on chores compared to men’s six.

In 93 percent of the 8,500 British heterosexual couples tested, women were found to be in charge of the majority of domestic responsibilities.

In this case, the woman involved had more reason to be upset than the average person.

She said that her boyfriend had started “pretending” to be bad at “simple” everyday activities like washing dishes and cleaning clothes in a post to Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” topic, which has been upvoted 26,000 times.

She addressed him about the matter at first, telling him that when he lived alone and had to do things like this for himself, he had always been “quite competent.”

He had frequently “refused” to do the dishes, according to the woman, “until he eventually did them wrong.”

When challenged about it, her partner denied any notion that he was intentionally doing substandard cleaning and said that he was “doing his hardest.” He explained that she had “impossibly high expectations” and that he “couldn’t win.” Following the conversation, she resolved to put his promises to the test by putting up with his mediocre attempts in order to expose his lackluster job.

Instead of "becoming furious" after her partner bleach damaged her "favorite little black dress," she decided to wear it to a huge family function. "He stated he felt it looked pretty horrible, so I told him he could Sharpie [black marker]on the white spots in the Uber if he wanted," she wrote. "It turned out to be considerably worse." He also loaded their dishwasher wrongly on another occasion, resulting in multiple unclean mugs and bowls coming out of the wash. Rather than washing them again, the woman used them to serve dinner. He said the plates were "filthy" and that he wouldn't be serving food in them.