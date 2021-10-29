The internet supports a woman who slept in her own bed after her roommates placed a drunk friend in it.

Having a roommate in college necessitates a great deal of cooperation, compromise, and respect. Living with someone else in college can be tough, and boundaries may be breached. After finding her roommate’s buddy sleeping in her bed, Redditor amithebadddguy asked in the “Am I the A**hole” subreddit if it was wrong for her to sleep in her own bed.

She explained that she lives in a triple dorm with two other roommates in her article, which has earned over 15,000 votes and nearly 2,000 comments. Her two other roommates, she claimed, have become close friends, and they have a large group of pals that hang out in the dorm room with them.

“I’m not that close to them or their friends, and I’m in an extremely demanding degree, so I basically only come there to sleep,” the Redditor explained. “I often sleep at my girlfriend’s apartment, so I’m not even there at night,” she says. Amithebadddguy returned late one night to her dorm room, eager to get some rest in preparation for an exam the next morning. She did, however, discover another woman sleeping in her bed. The Redditor chose to sleep after attempting unsuccessfully to rouse her up.

“I felt like it was very rude that they put her to bed in my bed without asking me,” she wrote. “But whatever, I’m too exhausted to deal with it.” “I had an early morning exam and had neither time or energy to cope with whatever was bothering me.” So I just roll her into a corner against the wall and retire to bed.” The next morning, while amithebadddguy was getting ready, her roommate’s buddy awoke, “weirded out” that the Redditor slept in the same bed. Her roommate’s buddy felt unhappy after learning that the bed would be unoccupied and that she should have woken her up.

When the Redditor’s roommate awoke, the argument continued.

“Both my roommates and this girl were furious with me for going to bed without waking them up; my roommates claimed they would have coped with it if I had woken them up, but I made their buddy very uncomfortable by getting into this little twin bed with them.” This is a condensed version of the information.