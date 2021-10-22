The internet supports a woman who skipped her sister’s wedding when her daughter was fired as the flower girl.

When couples plan their wedding, they have a vision, but those around them may suffer as a result of the preparation process. Her 4-year-old daughter was effectively sacked as the flower girl for her sister’s wedding, according to a mother who posted on the “Am I the A**hole” Subreddit. As a result, some members of the family decided to skip the wedding.

0trow stated in the post, which has over 16,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments, that her sister is a perfectionist. She had doubts when the Redditor and her daughter were requested to participate in the wedding party.

“I informed her from the beginning that if she was mean to my child in any way, I wouldn’t stand for it,” the post says. “She promised me she would never be mean to her ‘favorite person in the entire world.'” The wedding party had dancing rehearsals as part of the preparations. The bride’s future husband’s cousin began attending the dancing practices, according to the Redditor. She began to act out what 0trow’s daughter was doing.

When the Redditor took her sister out for coffee, she inquired as to what was wrong, to which the bride said that her daughter wasn’t following the rules. When 0trow claimed her daughter was getting compliments from other people, her sister laughed and said she wasn’t doing enough to make her wedding “nice enough.”

The bride then informed 0trow that her daughter would not be the flower girl and that she would be the one to inform her daughter. Before departing, 0trow stated that she would allow her sister a day to reconsider her decision, and that if her sister’s decision remained, she would not attend the wedding.

“Well, two days had passed, and I couldn’t wait any longer,” she wrote. “I informed my child of the situation. Despite my best efforts to sugarcoat it as much as possible, the news nevertheless devastated her heart. She, like my husband and me, cried herself to sleep.” The Redditor claimed that she stopped going to wedding-related events and notified her family about it, which caused other guests to opt out of the wedding.

