The Internet supports a woman who interrupted another couple’s dinner and defended a breastfeeding mother.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) “recommends that newborns be exclusively breastfed for the first 6 months, with continued breastfeeding while introducing suitable supplementary foods for 1 year or beyond,” according to the CDC. This was brought up by a Redditor who interrupted a stranger’s breastfeeding discussion to make the point.

“I went out to dine with my 34-year-old boyfriend (35-year-old) and two other couples. On Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole (AITA)” section, the member Dazzling-Ruin6979 posted, “For perspective, I am a mother to a 5yr old (not my bf child).” “So there was a new parent pair and what I can only assume were the guys parents two tables away.” She said, “the baby had been sobbing for about 15 minutes now all while the father, or anybody else for that matter, is offering her any help or a break so she can at least have a taste of her dinner that’s been sitting there cold for about 30 minutes.” The woman explained that she needed to take the baby for a while so the mother could eat.

“This is where I might have been an a**hole: the baby is wailing (and no one is paying attention), so she goes to calm and breastfeed the baby. All of a sudden, she’s the focus of everyone’s attention! What are you doing, says the baby’s father? That’s terrible! Go to the restroom stall!” she exclaimed.

The woman claimed she “lost it,” despite her boyfriend’s attempts to calm her down.

“I got up from my table and marched over to him, telling him that if he found it so revolting, he should go eat his sandwich on the toilet.” “I said she’s been struggling and hasn’t eaten in days while the three of you sat about having fun and letting her drown,” she claimed.

“And then I shouted loudly enough for the tables around me to hear that anyone who is offended by a woman nursing should get checked because breasts were not designed for males to suck on for pleasure; they were designed for nourishment, and that’s precisely what she’s doing.”

