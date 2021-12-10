The Internet supports a woman who does not want her boyfriend’s name on the house they are buying.

After an argument with her boyfriend over a significant life decision: buying a house together, a woman took to Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole” topic.

The post, which was shared on Thursday, has received over 8,600 upvotes and 2,100 comments at the time of writing.

Purchasing a home as an unmarried pair can be slightly more difficult than purchasing a home as a married couple. A couple must specifically decide how they will manage their homeownership: Will the property’s title be held only by one person? Or will both parties have an equal stake in the company? Putting a jointly-owned property under one person’s name, according to NOLA, carries “risks.” It may, however, be the most practical alternative in certain cases.

“A couple who jointly owns a house may be tempted to put only one name on the deed to save money on taxes [or]avoid creditors,” the online legal reference explained. “Alternatively, if one person’s credit is bad, it can seem like a good idea not to divulge his or her interest in the property in order to obtain a loan to purchase the house.” u/Best-Preparation4784, a Redditor, appears to be dealing with the latter predicament. The 22-year-old has been dating her 25-year-old boyfriend for four years, according to her post. And, while she has found herself in a financially good position, her partner has had some difficulties.

“My [partner]… doesn’t have a very good work ethic and has had around [eight]different jobs in the [four]years we’ve been together, all of which pay minimum wage,” she revealed.

When she “talked up acquiring a house… he was completely on board with it,” she says.

“I have enough in my funds to handle a down payment and all closing [costs], but my partner has none and lives paycheck to paycheck,” she explained. “When we were looking for a house, we kept the price range low enough that I could pay for it on my own and we could use his [earnings]as a savings account.” They “decided to divide the mortgage 50/50” going ahead, with her covering the expense of utilities.

“We’ve finally located our dream home and will be signing the papers soon.” This is a condensed version of the information.