The Internet Supports a Redditor Who Refuses to Accept Her Boyfriend’s “Sentimental” Engagement Ring.

After telling her boyfriend and his mother that she does not want to accept a family treasure as her engagement ring, a woman seeks guidance on the internet.

Morethanmine33, a Reddit member, said in the “Am I The A**Hole” topic in a post that has received over 6,000 votes and a top comment with over 12,000 votes.

Before making a final selection, Brides.com recommends gauging a partner’s sentiments towards ancestral rings. Another key consideration, according to Southern Living, is why an heirloom ring feels like the perfect choice.

“Is it because you have happy recollections of spending time with your great aunt, or is it because her diamond was a three-carat oval flawless diamond?” According to Liz Bryant, president and founder of Liz Bryant Business Etiquette.

Though both answers are legitimate, Bryant advises that the emotional cost of using a family ring be considered.

The Redditor’s opposition to the ring stems from the ring’s history—and its prior owner.

When the poster’s boyfriend, Adam, married his brother, the ring, which was previously her future mother-in-engagement law’s diamond, was presented to his sister-in-law as an engagement ring. They’ve subsequently split, leaving a sour taste in the Redditor’s mouth.

“Adam was enthusiastic about the concept, but I was put off by the fact that this ring had been proposed with previously, and it had also belonged to my former [sister-in-law] for years and held memories for her,” the Redditor added. “I feel like [that]ring has already been through multiple love stories, and I believe I have the right to wear a ring that represents our relationship and is mine and Adam’s.” Following her comments, the Redditor’s future mother-in-law requested a meeting with her to resolve the problem. Because her kid was the youngest, she stated it was “a must” for him to wear the ring, and she labeled the Redditor disrespectful for objecting to it because of its “great sentimental importance.” ” After shaming and dragging me down for hours about it, I told her it was between me and Adam, but he agreed with her and stated my logic didn’t [sic]make sense. This is a condensed version of the information.