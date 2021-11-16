The internet supports a Redditor who attended his father’s funeral over the widow’s wishes.

After dealing with a difficult family situation, Redditor u/dontwatchgrassgrow used the site’s “Am I the A**hole” section on Tuesday to seek advice from the community.

The Redditor begins by claiming that they are “the product of an affair” in a post that has nearly 10,000 upvotes and over 1,200 comments. Their father had an affair with the Redditor’s mother, resulting in her pregnancy.

Their father’s wife forgiven him for his infidelity, and the two remained married, as u/dontwatchgrassgrow said in the message. Their reconciliation was contingent on “her and their children never having to see… or hear about [the Redditor], and he couldn’t see [their]mother.” “Even so,” u/dontwatchgrassgrow remarked, “my father was involved in my life right up until he died, and we were extremely close.” “After he died, I contacted several of his family members (not his wife or children because I didn’t want to upset them) to see if it would be okay for me to attend the funeral, but I received no responses.” u/dontwatchgrassgrow chose to attend the burial after receiving no reaction and having never met their father’s wife or any of his family. They wanted to “sit quietly in the back and not bother anyone,” they stated. Things, on the other hand, quickly went bad.

“Turns out his wife recognized me (I’m not sure how) and interrupted the service to yank me out of the building and rage at me for being there,” the Redditor added.

The widow followed u/dontwatchgrassgrow to their mother’s car and allegedly shouted at her as well.

“Now I’m humiliated and guilty,” u/dontwatchgrassgrow commented, “because I offended her and caused drama at the funeral and pulled my mother into it.” “My mother claims I did nothing wrong because I couldn’t have known my father’s wife would recognize me, but I’m not sure whether she’s simply trying to cheer me up.” “I just wanted to say goodbye to my father; I wasn’t trying to cause any trouble,” they said. AITA?” Commenters overwhelmingly expressed their support for u/dontwatchgrassgrow.

“You have as much right as his other family members to say farewell to your father,” u/ItchyDogggg commented.

"It's not your fault," says the narrator.