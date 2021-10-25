The internet supports a mother who refuses to babysit her children while her husband attends her brother’s wedding.

Weddings are as much about friends and family as they are about the bride and groom.

One lady, on the other hand, may be barred from attending her brother’s wedding after her husband announced that she should stay at home and care for their three small children while he attended without her.

She disagrees, and it appears that the majority of those who follow her narrative on social media agree with her.

The woman said in a post on Reddit’s Am I The A**hole site that she doesn’t get out much as a stay-at-home mom and had been looking forward to her brother’s wedding, which would be her first large social event in four years.

Her brother and his fiancée decided to have a “child-free” wedding, which meant that the three children would be unable to attend.

Her spouse, on the other hand, is “completely opposed” to the idea of babysitters, owing to the fact that his relative was left severely crippled while in the care of one some years ago.

Because of their small children, the woman advised they both attend the wedding because it had “been a while” since she had been able to attend one and “this one is unique.”

She explained that her brother is also her husband’s college best friend. She suggested that they “get a reliable babysitter” and go on the four-day excursion together.

Her husband, on the other hand, rejected the request, advising her to “stay home with the kids while he goes to the wedding,” as she would “usually” do.

"I have as much right to attend as he does," the woman claimed. He insisted that she stay at home "for the kids" and "sacrifice for their sake," but she refused, saying, "He's a father too." According to the post, the husband reacted angrily to this, accusing his wife of choosing to "party before keeping our kids safe" and suggesting that he miss his "best friend's wedding." She claims she tried to reassure him by telling him that all of her friends had babysitters, but he said the matter "wasn't even up for discussion" and labeled her "selfish" for attempting to "ruin his connection" with her brother. She also stated that the groom would "understand" if this happened.