The internet supports a man who refuses to assist an elderly neighbor who has threatened his dog.

After threatening to have his pet canine taken away, a dog owner is refusing to help his isolated elderly neighbor clean snow off his driveway. Surprisingly, he’s been praised for it on the internet.

For many people in the United States, loneliness is a serious worry. In a poll done by the Harvard Graduate School of Education in February, 36% of adult respondents said they had felt lonely “often,” “nearly all the time,” or “all the time” in the four weeks leading up to the survey.

However, even the little act of compassion might sometimes be enough to interrupt the cycle. The man, 27, stated in a new post on Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” thread how he has been helping his elderly neighbor by snowblowing his driveway for several years.

Despite the fact that he is a “horror” to live next door to, he said he has been supporting his neighbor since 2015. The agreement worked out well until he chose to buy another dog in 2019.

While the dog “barked a lot” at first, the man said that they spent a lot of time training him and now “he rarely barks at all.”

When the dog does bark, the guy claims he tries to “immediately shut it down” and has asked his other neighbors whether they believe he barks too much.

“Every single one of them has stated he doesn’t,” he said. His one elderly neighbor, on the other hand, has been complaining about their dog since they got him, calling the owner and his partner “incompetent bastards” and “f*cking losers” for their care of the animal.

Over the summer, everything came to a climax when the older guy informed him that their relationship was “no longer amicable.” Worse, he threatened to file a complaint with the homeowners’ association to see if he might be forced to “get rid” of their dog. “I’m very confident they wouldn’t force me to get rid of him,” the man wrote, “but that made me really angry.”

Regardless, when the elderly gentleman called to say he was “off to breakfast with a friend and needed his driveway snow blown,” he was met with a smile. This is a condensed version of the information.