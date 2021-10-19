The internet stands behind a woman who kicked out her pregnant sister because of her ‘homophobic’ beliefs.

Many people assume that family always comes first, but what happens when two close relatives are at odds? A woman who was recently in that situation sought help on social media.

Her now-viral post in Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole” topic has received over 16,900 votes and over 1,500 comments as of this writing.

Despite the decision “[sounding]very terrible” on the surface, the 40-year-old Redditor, identified only by the anonymous handle u/Zealousideal-Tip5225, detailed why she opted to kick out her pregnant sister and brother-in-law for the sake of her son in a Monday post.

She provided context by stating that her 26-year-old sister “Sophie” is three months pregnant. Sophie and her 28-year-old husband “Ben,” on the other hand, were just “evicted from their residence and… had no place to stay.” Despite the fact that the Redditor and her sister “have never been close,” she let them stay in her guest room. She stated, “We agreed that she and her husband may stay for a year to locate a house and get their lives together.”

Meanwhile, the Redditor has two children: a 17-year-old son named “Max” and an 11-year-old daughter named Amelia. “Max is currently dating another boy named Charlie,” she explains, adding that she “unconditionally accepts” her son’s sexuality. “If I’m being honest, I don’t fully comprehend everything about his sexuality,” she said, “but I support him totally and do my best to keep an open mind and listen to his difficulties.” ” Furthermore, Max “is content with Charlie,” and the two frequently spend time together at home watching movies or playing video games. I honestly don’t care what they do as long as they’re safe and responsible, and given how frequently Charlie comes over here, I’ve gotten to know him rather well.” “I don’t think he’s told his parents yet,” she explained, “so the boys usually come here after school.”

“Sophie saw Charlie and Max kiss in the living room when she was in the kitchen with her husband,” she explained approximately two months into Sophie and Ben’s visit. She quickly gave her sister a “disapproving glance” in response.

Sophie's behavior caught the Redditor off guard: "She had never acted aggressively homophobic."