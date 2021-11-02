The internet stands behind a vegan mother who refuses to serve meat at Christmas dinner.

On Mumsnet, a vegan woman expressed her desire to host family for Christmas dinner, but only provided she is not required to make any animal products—and many people on the internet agree with her.

MrsCardone, who posted on the discussion-based site on November 1 under the moniker MrsCardone, explained: “We have been a 100% vegan family for a number of years.

“I am an outstanding cook when I put in the effort, so I’m planning a nut roast with all the traditional Christmas Dinner trimmings and Christmas Pud, among other things.”

Despite this, she expressed fear that “the lack of meat would ruffle a few feathers” because her family consists of “staunch meat-eaters who believe we’ll die of malnutrition and make their views known at every opportunity.”

The woman went on to say that she had asked them to supper a few years ago, but they refused to bring their own meat since they insisted on bringing their own.

“But I couldn’t sit there eating with other people who were eating dead animals. It repulses me so much that they could be eating a dead dog. Meat makes me gag, therefore I avoid it at all costs “she continued.

The woman then asked whether or not she should invite her family to Christmas dinner.

On Mumsnet, her tale drew over 500 responses, with many people providing their advice and opinions, and many of them expressing their support for her.

“Invite them, explain the ground rules, and don’t be insulted if they decline,” wrote HermioneWeasley.

Sirzy, another individual, added: “I don’t see a problem as long as you’re explicit about who you’re inviting. They can always refuse, or simply come for a visit without food.” ClaryFairchild nodded and typed: “It’s your decision, but make it known to them. Some individuals value a traditional Christmas meal, and this provides them the option of declining.” “If I were eating with vegetarians or vegans, I wouldn’t expect them to provide meat, and I’d be happy to taste whatever they served me,” WeeTattieBogle said. However, a few others disagreed, including Flowers500, who noted that they believed it was a horrible idea, writing: “If you’re planning on making it like a large family Christmas, this is the time to do it. This is a condensed version of the information.