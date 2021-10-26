The internet stands behind a mother who refused to pick up her 23-year-old after a night out.

People are upset on her behalf after a lady took to the internet to explain how she was scolded by the mother of a 23-year-old guy for not picking up her son at 3 a.m.

On October 24, the woman exposed the problem on the forum AIBU, which stands for “Am I being unreasonable?” on the discussion-based site Mumsnet under the moniker MinibusLift.

The mother began her article by explaining how she frequently drives a minibus to drop off and pick up her children and their friends from activities “for the price of fuel” and a cheap hotel room.

She revealed that she had picked up 12 persons on this specific occasion, the youngest of whom was her 18-year-old daughter and the oldest of whom was 25.

MinibusLift continued, ” “I don’t get involved in the planning; instead, I inform my kids how much it will cost, pick them up, drop them off where they want to go, and then pick them all up at a predetermined time.

“I and my children have made it obvious that I will not linger; like a pre-booked taxi, I will leave at a specific time.”

When it got to 3 a.m. on Saturday morning, the mother said that one of her own children had elected to stay in the city for the night with another man, whom she referred to as Alan.

Alan’s sister “tried to persuade him,” she said, “but you can’t argue with inebriated people.”

As a result, she drove two hours home, only to be awakened at 8 a.m. by a call from Alan’s mother “asking why the f**k I’d left her son in the city and that he is stuck 2 hours from home with no money and needed to be at work at 10 a.m.”

She was also “demanding that I go pick him up, concluding that no mother should abandon another’s son.”

The woman concluded the narrative by wondering if she was being unreasonable in leaving Alan, and the post has received 343 comments, the vast majority of which are in favor of the original poster’s decision.

Romdowa, a user with the account name, wrote: “What were you expected to do in this situation? Alan is dragged into the tiny kicking and screaming. This is a condensed version of the information.