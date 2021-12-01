The Internet slams a woman who wants her disabled brother’s sole caregiver to be her sister-in-law.

Following a fight with her sister-in-law about her brother’s care, an anonymous Redditor took to the site’s “Am I the A**hole” section. The post has received over 10,000 upvotes and 2,800 comments, making it a viral hit.

According to the post, u/ThrowraBrother30, a 32-year-old Redditor, has a brother who is wheelchair-bound after an accident four years ago. Since then, his wife has been responsible for his full-time care.

According to the Mayo Clinic, one out of every three persons in the United States “provides care to other adults as informal carers.” Adapting to the role, as prevalent as it is, frequently presents major problems. “Caregiver stress—the emotional and physical burden of caring for others—is very widespread,” according to the study. “Feeling overwhelmed or continually anxious,” “feeling weary often,” “being easily agitated or angry,” and experiencing “physical difficulties” such as headaches or body discomfort are all signs of caregiver stress.

Redditor u/ThrowraBrother30 explained in her post that her brother and his wife “mostly live off his social security income.”

“My [sister-in-law] and I have never gotten along,” she remarked, “but we stay courteous.” The sister-in-law disclosed to the family a few days ago that “she was going to [pursue]her previous career again,” causing a massive fight.

“My parents and I were perplexed,” u/ThrowraBrother30 remarked. The Redditor inquired about her sister-in-plans law’s to return to work “while caring for [her]crippled brother.” “She told us she was planning to hire a caregiver to take care of all of my brother’s needs, which made me and my parents very upset. I informed her she made the decision to be a [stay-at-home-wife], but she added that things change “The post was noted.

In addition, “a caregiver is better qualified” for the job, according to the sister-in-law. In addition, “she is overloaded and fatigued.” “I pointed out how much money a personal caretaker requires and how her new…job [must]be put ahead of her husband,” u/ThrowraBrother30 remarked. The two exchanged insults until the Redditor labeled her sister-in-desire law’s to return to work “negligent,” “selfish,” and “financially irresponsible.”

The sister-in-law reportedly responded by calling the Redditor’s comments “cruel” and advising her to “show some humanity.”

Because the dispute was left unsolved, readers were quick to respond. Commenters, according to the responses. This is a condensed version of the information.