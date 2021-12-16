The Internet Slams a Mother Who Said Her Son’s Boyfriend Isn’t a “Family Member.”

A mom has expressed her concerns about her adult son’s new lover on Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole” topic, but users have reacted angrily to what they perceive to be a “classist” attitude toward the man.

The anonymous 61-year-old woman known only as u/werg las0 explained in her post (which has received significant engagement, including thousands of interactions overall and individual comments that have received over 20,000 upvotes) that she “always wanted the best” for her five sons: “to go to college, get married, have children, and be successful and nice human beings.”

Despite a previous significant relationship with “a beautiful guy,” u/oldest werg las0’s son, 41, has been unable to settle down.

“His ex was honest, family-oriented, and a very accomplished lawyer, and they were preparing to get married,” u/werg las0 commented. “Unfortunately, they broke up about three years ago.”

According to the post, the son recently began a new connection with a woman who is 13 years his junior. “As far as I know, he has a job,” u/werg las0 explained, “but he’s too young for my son.” “It’s not that I dislike him; it’s just that I don’t think he and my son are compatible.” u/werg las0 claimed that her son is intelligent and accomplished, and that she is concerned that his new boyfriend would “take advantage of him.” She went on to say that her son’s new partner had “a normal career,” but that he is “ridiculous,” “impolite,” and “devoid of class.” “I don’t like the way he dresses, his mannerisms, and I think they’re unpleasant,” she explained. “I’m sure many mothers can relate to my predicament. It’s clear that he’s not a good fit for my son.” Things reached a head recently when u/kid werg las0’s brought his boyfriend to Thanksgiving dinner. According to the post, the Redditor and her pregnant daughter-in-law were discussing the impending arrival of a new family member.

The daughter-in-law reportedly added, “We actually have two new members of the family,” referring to the son’s partner.

“I informed her that we only have a new member because my son’s boyfriend isn’t yet a family member,” u/werg las0 explained. “What I meant was that this boy isn’t really a member of the family.” This is a condensed version of the information.