The Internet slams a man who claims his wife ‘needs professional help’ for playing a video game.

Women accounted for 45 percent of gamers in the United States in 2021. According to Statista, this percentage is increasing from 41% in 2020. However, among some of those ladies is a partner who either knows or does not grasp the phenomena. One man detailed why he believes his wife has a serious gaming issue on Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole (AITA)” topic, and the internet didn’t disappoint. “Hello there, I’m presently typing this from my car, after my wife has told me she doesn’t want me near her right now,” he said. “I’m hoping this thread will serve as a wake-up call for her,” wrote No-Injury-7232.

“My wife (F33) is a big nerd, which I usually admire, but she’s going a little too far tonight. She took today off work so she could get awake at 4 a.m. for the debut of her online game. I didn’t get out of bed until 10:30 a.m., and she was still playing.” The man went on to add that he had told his wife that he was hungry. He then recommended that they make breakfast together, but she suggested that they use a meal delivery service instead. Things became tense, and his wife eventually stated that she wanted to concentrate on her game.

“I told her that isolating herself for the entire weekend was unjust to our family, and she became even angrier, telling me that I have two hands and can feed the goddamn cat.” “At this point, I was in tears, and I raised my voice and said that I was concerned that she was obsessed with this game and that she could require professional treatment,” he added.

The already stressful scenario grew much more tense. She allegedly flung the car keys at him and instructed him to leave her alone, according to him.

“I’m worried that she’s grown addicted with this online game, and I’m hoping that maybe reading this thread would wake her up to it, but I could’ve also been the AH,” he added.

Because so many people had strong feelings about the article, moderators declared it “out of control” and took it down.

“No Departure 654” received over 32,000 upvotes for his top comment.

“Dude, she isn’t addicted to a video game.” Many folks get up early or remain up late. This is a condensed version of the information.