The internet slams a boss for leaving a worker’mortified’ over a dreadful Secret Santa gift.

Christmas is meant to be a season of generosity.

One angry employee, on the other hand, has been left feeling cheated after giving their boss a thoughtful Secret Santa gift and receiving possibly the most inconsiderate present possible in response.

According to a Gallup study, Americans anticipate to spend more money on Christmas gifts this year than they have in the previous 20 years, with an average outlay of $886.

However, if a story shared on the renowned Mumsnet group is to be believed, things are a little different over the pond.

A woman from the United Kingdom detailed how she was left “mortified” after exchanging gifts with her supervisor during the annual Secret Santa in a post that has received over 29,000 views.

Things got off to a sour start when he “forgot” her present on “the actual day of Hidden Santa,” therefore ruining the “secret” aspect of the whole thing.

Even though they ended up exchanging gifts a day later, the woman was confident that her gift would go over well with her manager because she had set a £20 ($26) restriction on items purchased.

She wrote, “I purchased him an aftershave he enjoys.” “Along with a modest box of chocolates,” says the narrator. He only eats Cadbury’s because he adores chocolate.” She must have hoped for something similar in return, as she is thoughtful, sensible, and quite spot on when it comes to a workplace Secret Santa.

Instead, she received a coffee mug “along with a set of pens and some sticky notes.”

It wasn’t so much that he’d purchased her a terrible present—there was a feeling he hadn’t bought her anything at all, given the collection of products that couldn’t have cost him more than £20 ($26).

Angry with the lack of thought and care put into the present, the woman turned to Mumsnet in the hopes of getting some affirmation that she was, in fact, correct in her feelings.

She didn’t have to look long to find it, with people lining up like kids in a snowball fight to slam the boss for an inexcusably awful Christmas gift. Turtletaub expressed his displeasure by saying, “I’d be upset.” “I’m sorry you got such a bad present.” “Totally,” Atlaspine agreed. This is a condensed version of the information.