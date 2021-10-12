The Internet Reaction to Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

In the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy film, Will Poulter will play the famous Marvel character Adam Warlock, and the internet has spoken out over the casting choice.

Poulter will star with Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, and Pom Klementieff in the next Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 film. The release date has been set for May 5, 2023. In December 2022, there will be a Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+.

On his social media platforms, James Gunn, the writer and director of the Guardians films, revealed the casting, and his comment sections were quickly filled with fans reacting to the news.

“Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter,” Adam WarlockGunn tweeted on Twitter before posting it on Instagram: “Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter.” He’s a fantastic performer and a nice person. In a few weeks, I’ll see you again. #GotGVol3 #AdamWarlock.” As you know, I frequently debunk false rumors, so… hmm… Will Poulter, welcome to the Guardians family. He’s a fantastic performer and a nice person. In a few weeks, I’ll see you again. #GotGVol3 #AdamWarlock https://t.co/RaNeGDIC0E — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) on Twitter 11th of October, 2021 In response to the criticism, Gunn stated that “he [Poulter] is just wonderful.” “Thank you, James,” Poulter said in response to his new director’s announcement. It’s a true honor to take on this responsibility and collaborate with you. I’m quite eager to get started.” Thank you very much, James. It’s a true honor to take on this responsibility and collaborate with you. I’m quite eager to get started.

Will Poulter (@PoulterWill) on Twitter 12th of October, 2021MCU mainstay Clark Gregg was one among the first to respond, stating on Twitter, “FINALLY!!!! (squeeeeee)” “Saw him recently and was like “whoa he got HENCH” and now I know why,” wrote @Jack Howard, putting two and two together. “It’s really thrilling.” “Great actor, very thrilling!” said @Mikala on Instagram, while several others in the comments section alluded to Poulter’s earlier work.

Many people referenced a famous line from the film We’re the Millers, in which Poulter played the socially awkward youngster Kenny Rossmore. Many of the responses parodied his famous statement, “Wait,. This is a condensed version of the information.