The internet rallies behind a woman who was expelled from church after her cilantro was mistook for drugs.

A recent TikTok video depicts what happened when an Oklahoma City woman brought cilantro to church and it was mistook for marijuana. Ashley, who uses the TikTok handle @alimamii23, released the 2-minute video, which depicted an awkward encounter.

Church members from Redemption United Methodist Church in Oklahoma City can be seen and heard scolding Ashley for bringing drugs to the congregation in the video, which has nearly 3 million views in only two days. She claimed it was cilantro, which she intended to use in her Mexican soup (menudo).

“They didn’t even give me the opportunity to explain myself!” “They just accused me on the spot!!” reads the video caption. She went on to describe a church member looking through her food in the comments.

Ashley stated to the church members in the tense video, “That’s cilantro, that’s for the dinner.” That’s all there is to the menudo. I guarantee it. I promise you’ll be able to smell it. That’s why I’m so angry; I’m not like that.” Ashley kept pleading with them to affirm she didn’t bring drugs to church as the seconds passed. She also stated several times that she is a frequent visitor and would not do such a thing, but that she only wanted to add cilantro to her menudo.

Menudo is created using tripe, is traditionally associated with a celebration, and takes several hours to perfect, according to LatinoFoodie.Com. It’s a significant part of the culture, and it’s seasoned with herbs like cilantro.

The comments section went berserk in support of the TikToker as the pastor came into view and requested Ashley to “relax” so he could finish his lecture.

Commenters chimed in to offer their support for the young woman and her right to eat anything she wanted without fear of prejudice.

@Keke wrote, “THE FACT THEY CAN’T RECOGNIZE SEASONINGS.”

@Briannita said, “The pastor and his ‘cool chill chill’ CAN GO ALL THE WAY TO HELL.”

@lilycarrizales commented, “The way they’re racially stereotyping yall is crazy, they didn’t even try to smell the food like.”

“Instead of that menudo, I’m smelling a whole lawsuit,” @davidimagiine said.

Ashley filmed a second video of herself coming to the church to retrieve her confiscated food, but the encounter was just as tense.

“I was threatened with calling the cops just for asking for the garnish back. I was overjoyed. This is a condensed version of the information.