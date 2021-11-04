The internet rallies behind a Reddit user who sued the HOA for telling a disabled veteran to remove a ramp.

The internet is rallying behind a Redditor who claims to have fought their neighborhood’s homeowners’ association (HOA) for requiring the demolition of a ramp for a disabled neighbor.

Under the pseudonym u/Commercial Ad 995, the Redditor revealed their story on Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” section on Wednesday. The post has already gotten over 20,000 votes.

The Redditor is a housing builder, so their neighbor’s sister requested if they could build a ramp for her brother to go in and out of the house, according to the post. The Redditor’s next-door neighbor is a war veteran who was injured in combat and lost his leg.

The Redditor attempted to contact the HOA after receiving the required building permit, but the HOA would not reply their calls or emails.

“F*** it, I’m building the ramp, I don’t give a f*** about their standards,” the Redditor said after waiting three weeks for a response.

“Every time he had to enter or leave the house at this time, two people had to carry his wheelchair up or down,” the Redditor explained. “It’s a pain in the neck, f***ing stupid,” she says. The HOA wrote a letter around halfway through the ramp’s construction alleging that the wood used to create it wasn’t the appropriate hue and hence didn’t match the HOA’s criteria. The Redditor brushed off the letter and continued working on the project.

After the building was completed, the HOA contacted Redditor and their neighbor and ordered that the ramp be deconstructed due to its “aesthetics.” The Redditor became enraged as a result of this.

“SHUT YOUR G** DAMNED MOUTH, THAT MAN SACRIFICED HIS LEGS OVERSEAS FOR US, YOU ALL ARE DISGUSTING PIECES OF S*** FOR MAKING HIS [LIFE] HARDER YOU SHOULD ALL BE F***ING ASHAMED OF YOURSELVES!” the Redditor said when criticizing the ramp during a HOA meeting.

The Redditor also informed the HOA that it was in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and threatened to sue, prompting the HOA to drop the matter.

u/Commercial Ad 995 was contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

The Redditor was most likely referring to “reasonable accommodations” user “reasonable adaptations,” which housing providers are legally compelled to give. This is a condensed version of the information.