The internet rallies around a Redditor who refuses to host Thanksgiving for her fiancé’s 20+ relatives.

The internet has backed a Redditor who is refusing to host Thanksgiving for her fiancé’s 20-plus family members.

On Wednesday, the Redditor u/FinalBlackberry posted in the “Am I The A**hole” forum on Reddit, explaining that she had “single-handedly” cooked Thanksgiving dinner for her fiancé’s family for the past four years.

“Cooking for a large group requires a lot of planning. I start preparing the night before, cook all morning and afternoon, and by the time it’s all over, I’m too tired to enjoy the meal I’ve prepared “In a post that has received over 18,000 votes and over 1,700 comments, u/FinalBlackberry wrote.

She went on to say that she has never been appreciated and that the family usually takes the leftovers home, leaving her and her fiancé with little to eat the next day.

“This year, I told my spouse that I wasn’t going to cook,” u/FinalBlackberry explained. “He can cater if he wants to host. “But that’s our custom,” he replied, “can’t you at least make some packaged stuffing or something?” and “everyone is planned on attending.”” However, u/FinalBlackberry stood firm.

She said, “He hasn’t talked to me since.” “Am I the jerk for not wanting to entertain 20+ people twice a year, year after year?” Thanksgiving has recently become a heated topic because to the pandemic, inflation, and supply-chain difficulties. People have been wondering how much Thanksgiving dinner will cost this year in particular.

According to the Farm Bureau, a supper for ten people will cost $53.31 on average, up $6.41 over last year.

Curt Covington, AgAmerica Lending’s senior director of institution lending, recently told The Washington Newsday: “Nothing on the Thanksgiving table would be immune from price increases.

“Having a smaller supper and a smaller group is the only way to control the cost of your lunch,” he continued.

u/FinalBlackberry and her fiancé are expecting to save a lot this year, it turns out. Her fiancé “canceled” Thanksgiving completely after u/FinalBlackberry uploaded her tale on Reddit, since he didn’t appreciate that u/FinalBlackberry was “venting to strangers on the internet.” Many commenters rushed to u/defense. FinalBlackberry’s

