The internet rallies around a Reddit user who forbids his neighbors’ children from sledding on his property.

A good snow day is always a hit with kids, especially if there’s a sledding adventure involved. However, some of these adventures may be hazardous. A sledding accident on your property, according to personal injury lawyers Fisk and Monteleone, could render you liable, and things get complicated once insurance and the courts get involved.

One Redditor asked on the “Am I the A**hole (AITA)” topic if they were in the wrong for suggesting the neighbors’ kids can’t sled on their hill because of those same reasons (and then some).

User snowcoveredhills34 said, “The house I recently moved into has a hill on the edge of the yard.” “I’ve spoken with my neighbors a few times, and they appear to be pleasant folks.” “We got our first real snowfall of the season a few days ago. My neighbors approached me and inquired whether it was okay if their children went sledding on the hill. They claimed that the previous owner had given them permission to use the house, but they wanted to double-check with me. I don’t use that portion of the yard very often and don’t need it when it’s covered in more than a foot of snow, so I said yes.” Before the sledding could begin, the Redditor was instructed to keep their dog inside while the children were out. Even though the Redditor clarified that the dog was not a threat, it wasn’t enough. Things immediately got out of hand.

“They said I couldn’t restrict their access to the bottom of the hill because it was on their land,” the Redditor explained, “and that I was endangering their kids by having my dog stay outside unaccompanied with them.” “They became even more enraged when I refused to bring her inside and threatened to report me to animal control for having a ‘out of control dog.'” “And that if they were going to make ridiculous requests, they could not come on my property,” the original poster said, adding that the kids couldn’t utilize the hill after all. The internet responded when a Redditor inquired if they were the A**hole.

"NTA- to be honest, you shouldn't let them in the first place. You would be liable if they were injured while sledding on your property. They might be able to get your homeowners insurance to cover medical expenses "