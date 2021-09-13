The internet rallies around a bridesmaid who walked out of her sister-in-wedding law’s after a snide remark.

After making nasty words toward her future sister-in-law at a family meal the day before she was to walk down the aisle, a bridesmaid walked out of her future sister-in-wedding. law’s

Her future SIL stated during a family lunch that it was a shame that her brother – the woman’s fiance – never got to date his ex-female friend and be a bridesmaid, according to a post on Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” thread.

A user going under the handle u/Specific Opening 881 detailed the experience in the post, which has received over 10,900 votes and more than 810 comments.

“Before I met my fiancé, his family was attempting to persuade him to date another female friend of his, with whom he no longer communicates since she has said some really nasty things about him and some of his friends,” the post continues.

“We were having a family lunch with the bride’s family one day before the wedding, and during lunch she started mentioning that female ex-friend of my fiancé,” the post reads. “She started complimenting her on how lovely she is and how attractive she is.”

The woman then goes on to describe how her SIL’s comment that it’s a “sad” her brother never got to date the ex-friend was the “nail in the coffin,” and how she’d love to have that woman as a bridesmaid but couldn’t because she was in the bridal party. She also stated that the ex-friend could not be called her sister because of her.

The bride’s mother-in-law advised her to apologize, but the SIL stated that she felt strongly about it and that she enjoyed having her as her SIL but preferred the ex-friend.

“I got up and politely excused myself, stating I’d go home. While packing my belongings to go, I also told her that I’d withdraw as a bridesmaid since I’m not the right person for the job, and that she should contact (former friend) while she still has time, and I’d give her my dress because we’re the same size,” according to the post.

According to the woman, her mother-in-law, father-in-law, and brother-in-law all backed her choice to leave. Her own family, on the other hand, thought she was the “a**hole” in the family. This is a condensed version of the information.