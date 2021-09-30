The Internet is tangled up in a video of a panda cub eating loudly.

A video of a panda youngster nosily eating a carrot has accumulated more than 3 million views on YouTube.

The video, which shows a juvenile panda sitting in a jungle in China, was shared on TikTok on September 28 by an account called Xiongmaosh.

The animal is holding a half-eaten potato with one paw and chomping on a huge carrot with the other.

The panda is eating the carrot quite loudly, which makes for funny and endearing viewing. This appears to be the reason for the video’s popularity.

“This year’s fall rain is better than summer rain #panda #eat #lovely,” says the sweet video, which you can see here.

The video has received a lot of attention online, with over 404,000 likes.

More than 4,300 individuals have left their thoughts on the panda’s loud eating in the comments area.

“The only chewing I’ll ever tolerate,” commented one TikTok user, A.

Ella Bell, another participant, said, “The only animal I allow to assault my ears with eating sounds is the only animal I allow to bombard my ears with eating sounds is the only animal I allow to assault my ears with eating sounds is the only animal I

@xiongmaosh

Autumn rain is better than summer rain this year.

– xiongmaosh #panda #eat #nice

Drunken Dog is a fictional character. “Animals are the only ones I can endure to hear slap; anything else drives me insane,” Mama explained.

“For some reason, animals eating loudly with their mouths full is gratifying, but humans doing it is repulsive,” WesternEnterprise confessed.

“I want to hug him so bad knowing he can and will rip me to shreds,” Helen Reece Carpente typed.

“That panda has a better crunch than all these TikTok videos,” Ladies First said.

“I’d murder my husband if he chewed like this… but not this cutie,” Brenda Marshall stated.

“Let’s be honest… pandas don’t seem real,” Ronja said.

“Me while I’m eating carrots and watching my shows on my day off,” Skittles2286 joked.

“The joy in my life has dwindled to a cute panda munching a gigantic a** carrot,” Snowmccall said. Thank you for the grins.”

Earlier in 2021, it was announced that China’s wild panda population has nearly doubled following a 30-year government-led effort to prevent the animal from becoming extinct.

Despite their numbers, pandas are no longer considered endangered. This is a condensed version of the information.