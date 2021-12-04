The internet is supporting a woman whose coworker takes her toddlers to work and leaves them with her.

Many firms are reopening to staff now that the virus has subsided. Early studies revealed that not working and collecting unemployment benefits paid off more, according to CNBC. The decision to return had an unintended impact for one Redditor.

“A few weeks ago, my office reopened. “One of my coworkers has two toddlers and lost his wife during the pandemic,” commented the woman who went under the handle “justwantedtoexplore.” “They were a two-income household, and he informed me they were having financial difficulties.” especially after his wife’s death (may she rest in peace) and all the medical expenditures.” “Our workplace layout has altered due to the epidemic, and everyone needed to come to office was given rooms to utilize instead of the cubicles we normally use,” she explained. No one protested when my coworker requested at a team meeting that he be allowed to bring his children to work. We were confident that he would be given a large office that would not interfere with our work.” She mentioned that she works in a field where there are only three female employees.

“My coworker frequently leaves his children with me for long periods of time,” she explained. “It feels like I’m babysitting more than I’m working.” He doesn’t even bother to ask for permission. He simply tells the children to come to my office. “My father wanted me and my brother to stay with you,” the child simply explains. When I confront him, he claims to be in a meeting or that he needs to concentrate. The “last straw,” according to the wife, was when the dad went to lunch and left his children with her. She protested to HR, which resulted in a squabble. HR informed him he could work from home, but he couldn’t bring his kids to work.

“He said that if he works from home, he will never be able to finish his work, meet his targets, or earn incentives, and that if he comes to the office, he will lose a lot of money on infant care (he is not wrong. It’s quite difficult and time-consuming to wfh. Work is considerably easier and faster at the workplace),” she explained.

“Now, everyone (except.)” she continued. This is a condensed version of the information.