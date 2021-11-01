The internet is supporting a man whose pregnant wife failed to save food for his diabetic mother.

After reporting a recent event involving his diabetic mother, who passed out after his pregnant wife ate all of the food he had prepared for their breakfasts, a guy has ignited a viral topic in Reddit’s “Am I the A**hole?” (AITA) section. The anonymous Redditor u/gehebejdk, who goes by the handle u/gehebejdk, posted his question only eight hours ago at the time of writing, and it has already received over 10,000 votes and 1,600 comments.

He and his wife have been married for five years, and she is three months pregnant with their child, according to u/gehebejdk. His mother, on the other hand, has diabetes, high blood pressure, and “bad memory.” As a result, she has lived with him and his wife for the past two years.

“I typically do all the cooking at home,” he added, “and we have one of those password-operated cooktop controls to assure safety in case my mother goes into the kitchen when I’m not at home.” “I also give my mother all of her medications because she has a habit of forgetting whether or not she has taken them.” He went about his daily routine as usual on a recent day: “I made breakfast for the [three]of us, put my mother’s meds on her bedside table, and went to work,” he added.

Things took a turn for the worst when he got a call four hours later to say that his “mom was in the emergency ward because she passed out from only having her meds and not her food.”

“I hurried to the hospital and discovered my wife in the emergency room,” he explained.

Tensions began to grow at this point. When the man inquired as to why his mother had not consumed the breakfast he had cooked, his wife replied that she “had consumed all of the food since she was especially hungry.” “On top of that, my wife gave my mother her diabetic medications assuming she hadn’t had them yet,” he continued.

For background, skipping meals while on some medications can be extremely harmful for diabetics. A missed meal can throw off the balance between diabetes medication and food consumption, resulting in blood pressure levels that are either too high or too low, as dietitian Carolyn Garvey noted to Cleveland Clinic. This is a condensed version of the information.