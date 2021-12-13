The Internet is stunned by a viral video of a woman’s incredible bond with her octopus mother.

The octopus is a pretty amazing creature. Males die soon after mating, whereas females live until the eggs hatch, according to the National Wildlife Federation. She has the ability to lay anywhere between 200,000 and 400,000 eggs at a once, and she will go to any length to defend them. A mother octopus was able to keep her young safe after they washed up on beach thanks to a loving Marine Biologist.

Sheree Marris said in a footage shared by The Dodo, “Every morning, I go along the beach.” “I came across this plastic pipe while walking.” I couldn’t see anything but these suckers and arms.” “And then she came out, and that’s when I discovered she had these eggs,” she continued. Her children. Then she began pulling the pipe back into the water, which was very remarkable.” Octopuses have soft bodies that make them “susceptible to predators,” according to Marris, so “they have to be incredibly cunning about where they hide.” She went on to say that some anglers “deliberately sink these tubes” in the hopes of attracting an octopus to “take up residence.” “We’re going to save her, and these octopuses aren’t going to consume her.” Because we were so concerned about her washing up on the beach, I dug up some stone and rope and placed her a little deeper in the water, where I knew she wouldn’t roll back up.” Marris swam to check on the octopus she named “Casey,” which means “warrior mother,” to ensure that she and her pups were safe. The weather began to change later. Marris swam out to find Casey and her babies had vanished from the tube that had formerly contained them.

Casey was discovered in seagrass “approximately 2 kilometers” from where the marine biologist first placed the octopus after weeks of searching. Her eggs were in a tube nearby. They made a stronger tube with the help of a buddy so she wouldn’t roll up to shore again.

On her Instagram feed, Marris documented her special friendship with Casey. On December 12, they received their 22nd and last update on their adventure together.

“THIS IS THE END”

"THIS IS THE END"

Even though we all knew it was coming, it still wounded my heart. Who'd have guessed you could become so devoted to a.