The Internet is stunned by a super-ripped cat with bulging muscles due to a rare condition.

The feline’s amazing body is supposed to be related to a rare disease, according to a photo of a super-ripped cat generating a stir online.

bsmith2123, a Reddit user, posted a photo of a hairless cat to the site’s Damn section. That’s a fascinating discussion board.

The creatures, sometimes known as Sphynx cats, are known for their unique appearances, but this cat steals the show with its muscular biceps.

They captioned the photo, “House cat suffering from Myostatin-related muscular hypertrophy—a uncommon illness that causes muscles to grow unnaturally large.”

Since being shared on Thursday, it has received over 53,000 upvotes. The image depicts a grey cat lounging on soft furnishings while gazing out the window, paws spread.

The outstretched limb reveals large shoulders, massive paws, and a muscular torso, with the lack of hair highlighting the muscle structure even more.

The photo went viral, with ZackGalactic commenting, “Like a hellcat.”

“Poor bro’s arms are bigger than mine!” WolfieWins joked.

“I don’t think there are any big health risks linked with Myostatin deficiency, therefore he should be alright,” 94746382926 remarked.

“I wonder what the cat would look like all oiled up,” TheGoodOldCoder pondered.

“We named him Mittens— and he stared us down for a minute and informed us his name is Chad,” Suckercuck said.

“This is the cat she tells you not to worry about,” AfroJack00 joked.

“He opens the pickle jar for me,” Hiurytg added.

“Myostatin-related muscular hypertrophy is an uncommon disorder characterized by reduced body fat and increased muscle growth,” according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders. Affected people have up to twice as much muscle mass as the average person.

“They also have a higher level of muscle strength.” This syndrome isn’t known to create any health issues, and those who are affected are intellectually normal. Mutations in the MSTN gene cause myostatin-related muscular hypertrophy. It is inherited in an imperfect autosomal dominant manner.” Human examples have been observed, and the “desired phenotype of double muscle has been effectively created in mice, goats, pigs, and cattle,” according to a paper published in Scientific Reports in 2016. MSTN KO (Myostatin knockout) rabbits were also successfully generated, according to the study.

