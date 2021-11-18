The Internet is split by Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ breakup.

Fans were shocked when Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes announced their breakup after two years of dating.

Despite the couple’s assurances that they will stay friends, the internet is still in mourning.

The couple claimed in a joint statement on Instagram that while they will no longer be romantically involved, they still love each other more than before.

“Hey people, we’ve decided to stop our romantic relationship, but our love for one other as humans is stronger than ever,” they both wrote.

“We began our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends, so we appreciate your early and ongoing support.”

After working on the song “Senorita,” Cabello, 24, and Mendes, 23, began dating in 2019. They’d known one other for five years.

In 2020, the two also spent lockdown together, which Mendes described as “a very precious time for them.”

“Camila and I were really blessed because we were able to just kind of be in a quiet moment,” Mendes told Metro, “and it was the first time in the past six years that we’ve just been able to rest and not work at all.”

“I Know What You Did Last Summer” was their debut duet in 2015.

As word of the breakup circulated, many fans took to social media to voice their disappointment.

“Did Shawn and Camilla call it quits? “I guess I don’t believe in true love after all,” one tweet said.

“He makes me very happy, and I believe he is the one”

