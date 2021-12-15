The Internet Is Rejoicing Over A Major Update To The Viral Post ‘The Bulge Saga.’

Employers paid a record-breaking $68.2 million in sexual harassment claims in 2019, a $10 million increase over the previous high. Not every grievance makes it that far. That remains to be seen, according to one Redditor.

A man who goes by the handle “TransparentVoices” came to Reddit’s “True Off My Chest” topic earlier in December to explain the situation he’d been thrust into. Pants were involved in the situation in question.

“However, my employer summoned me to her office yesterday and informed me that I would no longer be permitted to wear the pants I regularly wear to work and would instead be required to wear something ‘less exposing.’ He wrote, “Apparently, my ‘bulge’ is unsuitable for the workplace.” “‘What should I wear instead?’ I inquired. “Just go purchase something looser or get a bigger size,” she added, “because these are my size.” Many people told the man that the chats should be reported to Human Resources. Others advised him to seek legal advice. On December 13, the man updated his post, which now has over 30,000 upvotes.

“I called two well-known lawyers in my region and received a consultation about my issue from them.” “While I was sexually harassed, they both decided the case wasn’t bulletproof because there was little evidence and no pattern of abuse,” he added. “They also cautioned me against going to HR without proof, since it could result in my losing my job in unanticipated ways.” fine.” To make sure his situation was plausible, he studied through his company’s sexual harassment policies and drew from their existing training classes.

“There was a scenario in the ‘though discussions’ module where a male supervisor needed to ask a female employee to change her work clothing because it didn’t meet the company’s dress code,” he explained. “In plain English, the module instructs the supervisor not to intervene and to submit the matter to HR. I imagine the inverse, a female supervisor reprimanding a male’s attire, would adhere to the same guidelines.” He went on to add that he sent a follow-up email to his supervisor, reiterating in full what she had previously said to him regarding his pants.

“I did tell you to,” says the narrator. This is a condensed version of the information.