The internet is rallying around a teen whose father wants to skip graduation in favor of his 13-year-old stepbrother.

After learning that her father is considering skipping her high school graduation to attend her stepbrother’s elementary school graduation, one Redditor took to “Am I the A**hole.”

AITA graduation00 said in her viral post, which has received 17,000 votes and over 1,500 comments, that her parents split when she was eight years old. When she was 12, her father remarried, and she noted that dad seemed to “prefer” her stepbrother.

“They began to do more activities together and began to abandon me to attend his games, performances, and tournaments,” she stated. “For every ten things I invited him to, he only came to one.”