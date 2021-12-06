The internet is outraged after a father threatened to demolish his children’s treehouse due to a HOA complaint.

An furious note written by a father who was told by his homeowners’ association (HOA) that he had to tear down a treehouse he had built for his kids has sparked outrage online.

Overbearing HOAs have been the torment of many a resident’s existence throughout the years. While HOAs, on the overall, provide a vital and much-needed service in terms of property and common area maintenance, the internet is riddled with examples of HOAs going too far.

One recent case was a crippled veteran being asked to remove the ramp that enabled him access to his home, while another involved a family’s 17-year-old son being accused of regularly breaking a curfew by returning home late at night.

Another has sparked outrage on social media when a photo was posted to the Reddit facepalm subreddit.

The image depicts a note glued to a tree by an obviously irritated father named “Dave.” “Don’t worry, you’re safe now,” the note begins sarcastically, addressed to “Dear anonymous passerby.” It goes on to say, “Your act of casual cruelty was successful.” “The complaint you filed with the HOA was taken into consideration. They ordered me to demolish the tiny treefort I made with my sons on this site during the outbreak.” “No longer will its presence irritate your walk past my house,” the note reads, sarcastically. Please enjoy your stroll without being interrupted by the sounds of my children’s laughter and play. I’m sure they’re back inside now, watching television.” The enraged parent continues by telling the complainants to “enjoy the unhindered view of my garden.” I’ll do my best to keep it up to date.” The photo, which was first published on Reddit by JediWithAnM4 with the caption “A local HOA Karen forced a father to knock down his children’s recently built tree house,” has received over 57,000 upvotes, with followers coming to condemn the association’s meddling tactics.

