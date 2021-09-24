The Internet Is Obsessed With ‘The Bachelor’ Star Saving Sheep Stuck in Fence.

A video of The Bachelor’s Nick Cummins rescuing a sheep entangled in wire has gone viral.

The Australian television personality and former professional rugby player can be seen in the video helping the cat, which he noticed stuck in a fence while passing by.

The 33-year-old was recorded running to the terrified sheep’s rescue and beginning to free the creature from the wire in which its head had become trapped in the footage, which was posted to the sportsman’s Instagram account on September 20.

The sheep leaps up and down, but the rugby player manages to pull it back through the fence by its horns.

Cummins, who starred in the 2018 season of The Bachelor Australia, next has to figure out how to “get him securely over this barrier.”

He decides to tie the sheep’s legs together, stating, “When you have them like this, they usually go into a kind of a hypnotic state.”

“I’m going to have to swing him over,” the strong reality star, who is dressed in sneakers, shorts, and a tank top, says to the camera operator.

He then throws the sheep over the fence, counting down from three, and the animal rushes off over the field into the distance.

After that, Cummins salutes the released animal and says, “You’re welcome.”

The Sydney-based athlete, who goes under the moniker “The Honey Badger,” captioned the video with the joke “Sheepish!” This would have gone down quite differently in New Zealand.”

The star’s Instagram account has received over 286,000 views of the video, which can be seen here.

However, a user called CozyClub shared it on Twitter, where it has received a remarkable 12 million views.

Many individuals flocked to the comments area to express their thoughts on the momentous occasion.

“We need more human goodness like this gentleman God bless him,” Shay Smith, also known as Scot1222, said on the app.

“To me, the thing that’s surprising is that he stopped to help,” Jeff M Mastro added. It doesn’t matter how difficult it was or wasn’t.”

“He’s a farmer and a former professional rugby player,” Bigsmiffy438 typed. He is a sheep farmer. This could not possibly have been staged.”

"Guy says"hypnotized state," which," Tonirtx said.