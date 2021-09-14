The Internet is in tears after seeing a video of a toddler welcoming his brothers home from school.

Many people have been moved to tears by a video of a small girl embracing her three siblings as they return home from school.

The video, which was posted to Instagram by Brittany Muddamalle, also known on the platform as Almostindianwife, has already received over 1 million views.

“This is what happened when her big brothers came home from school,” says text overlaid on the clip, which takes place on a suburban street in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Emilia, the toddler’s full name, but she goes by Emmy for short, can then be seen sprinting towards her three older siblings, shouting “Hi!”

The boys, who all appear to be under the age of ten, are also sprinting down the walkway, yelling back, “Emmy!” I see you, Emmy!”

As their sister approaches, the three toss their schoolbags on the ground and pull her into a group embrace.

“Every. Single. Time. [love-heart emoji],” Muddamalle captioned the adorable video.

The video, which can be seen here, has received over 69,500 likes, and many people have flocked to the comments area to express their feelings about the touching film.

