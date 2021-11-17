The Internet is in stitches after seeing a video of a ‘flying’ dog repeatedly leaping into a garden.

A video of a dog leaping out of a door has gone popular on TikTok, with over 4.6 million views.

During a video montage, the blue Staffordshire Bull Terrier jumps out of the back door several times, according to the film, which was published to the social media site by an account called A dora bull.

When the door is opened, the pet, named Dora, leaps high into the air and lands on the lawn below.

The video is very fascinating because of the buoyant way the animal waves her legs and tail as she rockets into the air.

Dora’s habit appears to be the same regardless of the weather, since film shows the animal landing on the grass throughout varying degrees of snowfall, as well as rainy and sunny days.

“Ever seen a flying Staffy?!” wrote A dora bull in the caption of the amusing video, which you can watch here.

The amusing video, which was published on November 10, has received over 619,400 likes and over 2,800 comments on social media.

Have you ever seen a flying Staffy? huila228 – Wee Wee On November 16, it was also reposted to famous Instagram meme site Pubity, where it received another 964,000 likes.

“Get this puppy a trampoline right now!” wrote one social media user, Amber Frazier.

“The tail definitely helps her gain extra lift,” said another person, Nicket Mahta.

“Omgoodness this is so lovely,” Empress katalina said, accompanied by a slew of heart-eyed emojis.

“Jumping into the kitchen on Thanksgiving [turkey emoji],” Gotstatus wrote.

“The “wheeee” always gets me,” Itz ram1n said.

“I thought my dog was broken but I guess pitbulls really adore jumping when they’re pleased,” Stephanie wrote, mistaking the dog for another breed.

“Little helicopter propeller tail,” Amber Vee remarked.

“Bring that baby to visit me in MN [Minnesota] in February, that baby can fly off my deck and safely land 8 feet below in fluffy snow,” Angelasalzl said.

“I laughed much too much at this,” said user1671679442847.

A husky takes an incredible fall near a swimming pool in another humorous dog video that went viral on TikTok.

The huge dog appears in the video, which was posted to the social media site by an account called B0larinwa. This is a condensed version of the information.