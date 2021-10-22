The Internet is in stitches after a toddler’s unexpected reaction to being shot with a Nerf gun.

Toddlers are unpredictable at the best of times, but one father could not have predicted his nephew’s reaction when he chose to play a game with him.

A man can be seen brandishing a nerf gun at the toddler in the video, which has received over 403,300 views on TikTok.

“Are you ready?” the man, who goes by the handle Jake the freak, asks the teenager, who is also holding a similar rifle. Do you want to play? Go! Go!” The foam dart is then fired towards the tiny kid, striking him in the stomach. “Hey!” exclaims the child as a result of this. “That’s not nice!” Instead of retaliating, the youngster begins following the man across the house while emitting a strange scream.

“Hey not nice #heynotnice #fyp #nerf #nerfwar #photography #playing,” the caption reads.

The video, which can be viewed here, has received a lot of attention since it was posted to the social media site on October 4th, with more than 50,200 likes.

Another 1,060 people have shared it, and many have hurried to the comments area to express their thoughts on the young boy’s reaction.

#heynotnice #fyp #nerf #nerfwar #photography #playing #heynotnice original sound – jake the boss “Reasons why I want a younger brother,” wrote one TikTok user, Help Me. “Then they quit playing,” another individual, Daqncapstrimb, added, “but you attempt to make them play.” “Bro that was me with my little siblings all fun and jokes,” Bombi 007 typed. UWU. “Hey!” wrote dxddy Alex, impersonating the boy. “That’s not nice!” -demon screams-.” “He looks just like my younger brother did when he was his age,” Mario Martinez said. “He must have had an extremely good childhood,” E Man Here observed. “He goes from [shocked emoji]not polite to just [mad emoji,” Cute floppa said. “That crazy face, though,” Red observed, with a stream of laughing-face emojis.

