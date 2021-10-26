The Internet is in stitches after a dog’s sassy reaction to her owner’s rejection of her kisses.

Peachesandbean, a lady who goes by the name Peaches, posted the video to TikTok under her account Peachesandbean.

The video starts with the creator lying in bed, wearing a beige hooded sweatshirt and an orange cap.

Rosie, a fluffy dog, then leans in close to her and kisses her face. Peaches does not move an inch when this happens.

Rosie, who is a hybrid between a Springer Spaniel and a Shiba Inu, is clearly bewildered by this.

After a brief pause in which she receives no response from her owner, the dog leans forward and smacks the woman with her paw to get her attention.

The video’s caption reads, “big tude.”

Since it was shared on October 23, the clip, which can be viewed here, has received a lot of attention on the app.

original sound – peaches and beans by @peachesnbeanmajor

It has been liked by over 6.1 million people and has received over 24.8 million views.

In addition, 44,500 TikTokers have left their thoughts on the hilarious moment in the comments area.

“You can literally see “THE AUDACITY” on her face,” one social media user, Aly89, remarked.

Helen continued, ” “”Well, forget about you!” she says.

“You will never get another chance to disrespect me,” said At0670.

EllasFBI cracked a joke: “You don’t agree with that? OR DO YOU OBVIOUSLY DISLIKE ME?” Chrissy penned the following: “It’s the look on someone’s face before they’re hit. She seemed to be offended.” The Name of Your Favorite Dumb Artist Has Been Revealed: “‘You don’t want my kisses?’ he said. BE PERFECTLY PERFECTLY PERFECTLY PERF “A stream of laughing-face emojis was also included.

“This dog reminds me of myself,” Hexx reflected, “but I can’t figure out why.”

“When he turned his head towards the end, it was like “what are you laughing at?” Chunyang observed.”

“Springer spaniels always bring the sass, let alone crossed with a shiba OMG [oh my god],” Elanne said.

In other dog-related news, a video of a woman simulating a phone call in front of her two German Shepherds went viral recently, in which she sneaked in all of their favorite words.

