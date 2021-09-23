The Internet is in shambles for a small dog with bulging eyes.

A video of a dog with protruding eyes has received over 13.7 million views on YouTube.

Drew Beach posted the video on TikTok, and it starts with the sound of barking, then pans down to see the culprit: a dog whose mouth is sticking out from beneath a bed.

However, this isn’t the only white fluffy pup in the room, as the camera pans up to see a dog resting on top of the quilt, staring down at the commotion below.

The fact that the pet’s huge eyes appear to be looking in opposite directions adds to the cuteness of the scenario.

The lovely video, which you can view here, is accompanied with the hashtags “#fyp #dog #funny #haha” and “#fyp #dog #funny #haha.”

The video has received a lot of attention online since it was posted on March 12th, with 3.2 million people liking it.

Over 44,100 individuals have also flocked to the comments area to offer their reactions to the humorous video.

“I guess your dog is high,” remarked one TikTok user, 0Silverhope0.

Day ‘n’ Nite – Kid Cudi @drewbeach#fyp #dog #funny #haha

Marion Q, another person, commented, “Mans simply trying to find the camera.”

“He looked everywhere but at the camera,” Thomas Booker typed.

“He’s seen some things,” Madison said. Perhaps not in a definite direction… yet there are things.”

“Does he realize he’s permitted to have a notion go through his head?” Daniel inquired.

With a torrent of shocked-face emojis, Michael Amleht Sy joked, “If your dog is in the bed, who is under the bed?”

“There is nothing wrong with my dog,” Rottweiler501 said. …”, says the dog.

“He genuinely said: now look at WHAT,” Gay Asf noted.

“He is gazing everywhere but at the camera,” Thomas Booker observed.

A viral video of a corgi peering intently at a man in a restaurant recently entertained many people on TikTok.

The man can be seen filming himself using his phone’s front camera in the video, which was submitted to the app by Ian Ludlow.

He then zooms past his head to reveal a little dog sitting behind him at the table. The face of the animal has been arranged. This is a condensed version of the information.