The Internet is in shambles as a result of an excited dog’s ‘Super Sonic’ wiggling.

A video of a puppy joyfully wiggling at a window has gone viral online, with 18.1 million people watching it.

The boxer, named Zoey Ann, can be seen shaking her docked tail and staring out the window in the video.

The animal then sees two little girls circle the side of a pickup vehicle to enter the residence and begins wiggling at a much higher speed, resonating with joy, as shared to TikTok by an account called Zoeyann the boxer.

The fact that the video is set to C+C Music Factory’s 1990 club favorite “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” adds to the hilarity.

“Super sonic wiggles today!” says the caption on the lovely video, which you can see here.

Since it was posted on November 17, the video has received more than 1.7 million likes and 308,700 shares on social media.

Many people flocked to the comments section to express their reactions to the amusing video.

"Omg [oh my god] when he kicked it into high gear, I lost it," one TikTok user, AnnaLaura, remarked. "The 'I don't have a tail, therefore I must compensate with my entire body' dance," Mik added. "Boxers really love babies," Jennifer Ellis said. "They're so cute when they come into view." "She danced precisely to the beat," Platinumandpepper stated. "I love how she got excited to see the kids once they arrived home," Lester White said. "Best way to be greeted at home," Barbara Switzler typed. "I need this chuckle," Dawnholldorf acknowledged. "Thank you very much." "Thank you so much for doing this, Zoey," Jimmy Dean exclaimed. "I watched it 15 times and appreciated each one," says the author. "Boxers hold a special place in my heart for sure!!!" Nicole Gregoire Reed said. "The whole body wag!" wrote User574457594685. "Wow, that's a happy dog!" "The pinnacle of every dog's day," said RoyMTJr. A video of a crippled puppy bouncing up and down joyfully went viral online recently, with 92 million views.

