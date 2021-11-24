The Internet is in shambles as a dog snores “like a cartoon character.”

A video of a dog snoring loudly has gone popular on TikTok, with many people mistakenly believing the canine sounds like a cartoon character.

The video, which has had 15.3 million views so far, shows a close-up of a boxer dog inhaling with a deep guttural sound.

The pet then exhales without opening his mouth, causing his cheeks to flap and make a popping noise, just like in the cartoons.

“Sleeping puppy #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #dog #boxer,” Nicolas Szalai, also known as Salinko159, captioned the lovely footage on the social media app.

The video, which can be viewed here, has received a lot of attention since it was released on November 12th, with over 2.9 million likes and 323,300 shares.

Almost 50,000 individuals have flocked to the comments area to express their reactions to the amusing video.

Mimo, a TikTok user, wrote: "This is something I thought only happened in cartoons. I can't believe it's true." "He's snoring like in the cartoons," another person, _Sleepnap_, agreed. "I don't know why, but that was strangely satisfying," Noah said. "I guess you could call him a "beat-boxer," a LUZOR laughed. "If he was human, that's what he sounds like whispering, change my mind," Iamamazing445 typed. "When your dog listens to your turbo'd automobile too much," Willmick explained. "If my car doesn't sound like this, I don't want it," Menace eternal said. "Thank you for the serotonin, darling pupper," Orchid Souris Rogue said. "Bro is sleeping like a cartoon character," Beepbooo remarked.

